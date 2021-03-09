Nigeria: APC States Adopt Sustainable Strategies to Boost Food Production

The states controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security.

This was contained in a communiqué issued yesterday after the virtual meeting of secretaries to governments of APC states held on Tuesday and jointly signed by Secretary to Jigawa State Government, Mr. Adamu Fanini and his Plateau State counterpart, Prof. Danladi Atu.

The theme for the virtual meeting is 'Developing Common Policy Initiatives on Maternal and Child Nutrition Promotion in APC states'.

It said the overarching objective was to consider and approve the implementation framework for promotion of maternal and child nutrition in APC states.

The meeting resolved that: "Given the strong linkages between national security and food security, the APC states should adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security, as part of their development programmes."

The APC-controlled states also expressed commitment to promoting essential nutrient-fortified foods and supplements for children under the age of five, as well as nursing mothers.

APC states also agreed to design effective communication strategies to raise public awareness and transform public attitudes towards issues related to malnutrition and its effects on the child and nursing mothers.

The states also committed to implementing the recommendation to prioritise granting 180 days maternity leave for nursing mothers in the APC states.

They further agreed to encourage and supporting women to practice six months of exclusive breastfeeding of children from birth.