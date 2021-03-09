Nigeria: APC States Adopt Sustainable Strategies to Boost Food Production

9 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The states controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security.

This was contained in a communiqué issued yesterday after the virtual meeting of secretaries to governments of APC states held on Tuesday and jointly signed by Secretary to Jigawa State Government, Mr. Adamu Fanini and his Plateau State counterpart, Prof. Danladi Atu.

The theme for the virtual meeting is 'Developing Common Policy Initiatives on Maternal and Child Nutrition Promotion in APC states'.

It said the overarching objective was to consider and approve the implementation framework for promotion of maternal and child nutrition in APC states.

The meeting resolved that: "Given the strong linkages between national security and food security, the APC states should adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security, as part of their development programmes."

The APC-controlled states also expressed commitment to promoting essential nutrient-fortified foods and supplements for children under the age of five, as well as nursing mothers.

APC states also agreed to design effective communication strategies to raise public awareness and transform public attitudes towards issues related to malnutrition and its effects on the child and nursing mothers.

The states also committed to implementing the recommendation to prioritise granting 180 days maternity leave for nursing mothers in the APC states.

They further agreed to encourage and supporting women to practice six months of exclusive breastfeeding of children from birth.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.