Namibia: Jewels Will Shine - Meyer

THE Proteas and She-Cranes are ripe for the picking, says Desert Jewels coach Julene Meyer ahead of the Spar Netball Challenge in South Africa later this month.

Meyer believes her team are in a position to cause both powerhouses considerable discomfort when they clash at the tournament, which will take place under strict health and safety regulations in Cape Town from 24 to 31 March.

This despite the Jewels not having played an international match since defeating Singapore to win the M1 Nations Cup title on 26 October 2019.

Last year no netball was played in Namibia due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Africa are the continent's top team and rank fifth globally, with Uganda third in Africa and seventh overall.

Namibia are at number seven in Africa and 23rd globally.

"I think it will go well in South Africa. I think at this stage South Africa and Uganda are low-hanging fruit," a confident Meyer told The Namibian Sport during Saturday's afternoon training session at Windhoek Gymnasium.

A group of 14 players have been on a virtual training programme since October last year, before being put through their paces at close quarters for about a month following relaxed restrictions.

Three in the squad are non-travelling reserves, who may be called upon in case of injury.

"The players have been working really hard and we're looking forward to the Spar Challenge. I think the players are also curious about their own progress," said Meyer.

Host South Africa will have three teams in the competition, the senior Proteas, President's XII, Baby Proteas (under-21).

Uganda has entered two teams, their senior side and their under-21 national team, with Namibia represented by the Desert Jewels only.

Uganda and South Africa's junior sides will use the series to get some game time ahead of the U21 Netball World Youth Cup in Fiji.

Namibia's captain, Jatjinda Kambatuku, said they are upbeat about returning to the international scene. A good showing will set the tone for the rest of the year, she said.

"I know it's not easy [to play], especially when you have not been participating in matches. But we hope that with the preparations having gone well it will help us put out good results," the experienced goalshooter said.

"We are ready. It's not a new squad. We were together at the M1 nations Cup in Singapore where we did quite well," Kambatuku said.

"This tournament in South Africa is just for benchmarking, we just want to see how far we are in terms of our long-term goal of going to the 2023 World Cup.

"So, we are working towards that. We'll go to South Africa, play our best and see were the team is."

The Jewels have plenty of action lined up for the year to look forward to.

At home they will contest the Debmarine Pent Series and Africa Cup, while they intend to make a successful defence of their M1 Nations Cup title in Singapore.

A tri-nations tournament in Europe will conclude their travels.

"We're looking forward to a lot of netball for the year. We want everyone to get on board . . . and invest in the team to make these opportunities possible so that we can make you proud as a nation," said Meyer.

The team is as follows: Venyekerera Maharero, Anna Shipanga, Cornelia Mupenda, Loide Hanyanya, Mwale Mulenamaswe, Emmy Kutako, Juzelri Grbers, Jessica Moolman, Jatjinda Kambatuku, Selma Bitter, Nanguloshi Kamutushi, Anna Kula-umone kasper, Rachelle Roetz and Monica Gomases.