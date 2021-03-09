Namibia: Remembering 'Bazooka'

THE late Eliphas Aupapa Shipanga was one of the most upbeat and jovial people you could find.

Known as 'Bazooka' during his playing days, Shipanga was adequately knowledgeable about football, and it is no surprise that he became an administrator of the game shortly after the country's independence.

It was during his tenure as the secretary general of the Namibia Football Association that some of us were exposed to expressions like "modus operandi" and "sub judice" used during his highly anticipated press conferences in the early 90s.

Shipanga was one of the most articulate football administrators in Namibia.

He also tried his hand at politics and stood as a Swapo candidate in the race for councillors for Windhoek West during the local authority elections not so many years ago.

Among other things, the outspoken former Martin Luther High School matriculant was the chief executive officer of the Maltahöhe Village Council in the Hardap region.

Shipanga enjoyed a very successful stint with top Swaziland outfit Manzini Wanderers, and reportedly also turned out for the Swaziland national team during his days as a student at the University of Swaziland.

He served as an executive member of the premier league under Hendrik Christian, who described him as a very hard-working man who was passionate about his work.

"He would speak about football on the street, at a memorial service, or even in church if he got the opportunity.

"It didn't come as a surprise at all when he was appointed as the secretary general of the Namibia Football Association when Imms Namaseb was elected president of the football controlling body," Christian says.

He says Shipanga always strived for the development of the game in the country.

The retired wingback played a few games for his beloved Blue Waters upon his return from Swaziland in the early 90s before he hung up his boots for good to serve on the club's executive committee.

Shipanga went to work for the premier league first before he became the secretary general of the NFA.

Says Mandume Muatunga: "Make no mistake, Aupapa was one of the most knowledgeable and powerful football administrators in the country. He proved himself as chairperson at Blue Waters before he went on to serve football at national level.

"He was of great value to Blue Waters and his love for his boyhood club was unmatched. He returned after his sojourn with the football controlling body to serve on the constitutional committee and special advisor to the executive committee of the club until his death."

Shipanga also left a very big mark on Tigers, where he coached for a season.

Former Tigers and Brave Warriors winger Frans Page Ananias says: "We were very fortunate that he was on our technical team, because we have learnt a lot from him. It was very clear that he had experienced the continental game from his stay in Swaziland.

"He was a very strict disciplinarian and he didn't tolerate indiscipline and bad behaviour from his players. What I liked most about him was his tactical acumen. We enjoyed his team talk because he was very thorough with his planning," Ananias says.

Shipanga plotted Tigers' progression to the quarter-final stage of the Caf Cup, which saw the Ingweinyama eliminating Lesotho outfit Roma Rovers in the first round over two legs that was contested home and away in the preliminary round.

Tigers progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition after their first-round opponents withdrew from the tournament and Tigers received a bye.

Shipanga also commanded the respect of his former club in Swaziland, which only have good things to say about their former star.

Funeral arrangements are not known yet, but Blue Waters will hold a special memorial service at Walvis Bay on Wednesday.