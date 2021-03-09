Namibia: Shipanga's Perfect Voice Bags N$10 000

NAMIBIAN singer and songwriter Paul Shipanga was on Saturday crowned the winner of the first season of Voice Perfect Namibia in Windhoek.

In an interview with unWrap.online the vocalist says the win was unexpected, but one he is grateful for.

"I truly extend my sincerest gratitude to everyone who voted and prayed . . . I vow to continue trying my very best to make you all proud," he says.

The online singing series launched its first season in June 2020 to shape talented individuals from different backgrounds into artists and to serve as a competitive music platform.

Project manager and founder Laurentius Haindaka says apart from the prize of N$10 000, Shipanga will further be joining an arts industry mentorship programme, recording deal with Zunde Records, as well as a marketing and a distribution deal.

The singer says he was inspired to participate in the competition despite several challenges. He was located in the north and didn't always have adequate access to quality equipment to record his videos, he says.

"Season 2 is coming . . . keep an eye on our socials, but the show will still be online due to the pandemic. I'm super proud of the team. They did an outstanding job, and the future really looks bright and holds better rewards for the contestants," Haindaka says.

Amid lockdowns, social distancing guidelines and ongoing adjustments to daily life, Voice Perfect Namibia is getting bigger and better.

Shipanga is a final-year medical student at the University of Namibia and the founder of the Reach One Serve One Foundation, a charity that aims to cater to less fortunate students and to disadvantaged patients in state hospitals. He says he will share his prize money with his charity organisation.

Inna, one of the judges of Voice Perfect Namibia, says the contestants were all hard-working, talented Namibians. "It was fun to judge. I was brought on only for the final episode, and I enjoyed that," he says.

