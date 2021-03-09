Nigeria: Buhari Flays Discrimination Against Women At Work Places

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms discrimination against women in their places of work based on their gender.

The President, in a message to mark this year's International Women's Day issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, however, said despite the gender discrimination, women remain the bedrock of the society.

President Buhari while condemning all forms of gender-based discriminations, abuse, harassment and violence targeted especially at the female folk at work places, schools, community and national levels felicitated most warmly with Nigerian women, describing them as the bedrock of society.

Noting that the theme of the 2021 celebration: Choose To Challenge, is quite apt, the President rejoiced with the womenfolk and reiterated his administration's commitment to addressing the multifarious challenges confronting them at various levels of the society.

With seven female Ministers, with two of them heading strategic Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in addition to scores more in charge of key parastatals and agencies, as well as serving as presidential aides, President Buhari applauded their contributions to the successes recorded by the administration.

He said: "I am proud of our women who have shown by dint of hard work and capacity that they can perform creditably if given the opportunity at home and on the global stage".

The President pledges further support towards female gender inclusiveness in all sectors of national life, stressing that women are key to a happy and stable family, society and nation.

With females forming about half of the country's population, President Buhari averred that any "government which neglects such a crucial component of its demographic asset, stands the risk of stunted growth and likely failure."