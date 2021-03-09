West Africa: College of West Africa Global Alumni Association Holds Inaugural Virtual Convention

Monrovia — The College of West Africa Global Alumni Association held its Inaugural Virtual Convention over three days, February 26 - 28, 2021. Alumni from Asia, North America, Europe, Liberia, and other countries in Africa attended the very successful event.

The over-arching goal of CWA Global is to restore CWA to its place of prominence among secondary schools in Liberia. CWA alumni include, H. E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Hon. Joseph Boakai, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, Hon. Gloria Musu Scott, Hon. Henry Reid Cooper, and Mr. Alexander Cummings. This is a list of one President and Nobel laureate, two Vice Presidents, two Chief Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia, and a first-tier executive of a Fortune 500 company and philanthropist.

The Convention raised over $100,000 USD in cash, monetary pledges, and in-kind pledges. H. E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Mr. Alexander Cummings spearheaded a Grand Rally during the Convention Ball on February 27th, which raised close to $40,000.

CWA Global has over 600 registered and verified members. A virtual election was held over a period of ten days, with over 350 members casting an electronic ballot.