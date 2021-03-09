Liberia: National Civil Society Council Seeks Answers From Elections Commission Over Delay in Certificating Botoe Kanneh As Senator of Gbarpolu County

9 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NSCL) has called on the National Elections Commission to give reasons behind the delay in certificating Madam Botoe Kanneh who was projected as winner by top media institutions and observers of the senatorial race in Gbarpolu County.

Madam Kanneh, the lone female candidate in the race had to overcome multiple hurdles during the elections as she and her group of supporters were allegedly attacked by the all-male Poro Society during a rescheduled polls in Nomodatanau, a major town in the county's third electoral district in December 2020. Madam Kanneh and her team have said the maltreatments was a plot to weaken her chances of winning the race.

The election in the town had been rescheduled when the Paramount Chief there, allegedly ceased the ballot boxes for some unexplained reasons.

The rescheduled election was finally held in January this year and Kanneh was projected to win Gbarpolu County as per results from the NEC tally sheets given to candidates' representatives.

However, since the election, the NEC has not made any official declaration on the election in Gbarpolu.

Speaking at event marking the celebration of the International Women's Day on Monday, the Chairperson of the NSCL, Madam Loretta Pope-Kai said the delay in Kanneh's certification is infringing on her rights and called on the government to separate the traditional society from political processes.

