Liberia: Chief Justice Korkpor Denies Being Tipped As Running Mate to Pres. Weah in 2023

9 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Chief Justice Francis Korkpor has reacted to rumors that he is likely to be President George Weah's pick for vice standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential elections. He has no desire to be Vice President.

The Chief Justice dispelled the speculation at the opening of the Supreme Court for its March 2021 Term of Court.

In his opening address Chief Justice Korkpor stated that it is incumbent on all Liberians to protect and preserve the sanctity and dignity of their public institutions, especially institutions such as the Supreme Court which is a direct creature of the Constitution.

He said people who are in leadership at these institutions are transient managers, adding that some of them will soon fade out but the institution will remain forever so, it is the institution and not those in leadership that really matters.

Chief Justice Korkpor went on to say that this is why the Supreme Court Justices welcome constructive criticisms on the Opinions they deliver.

