Rwanda: APR, Reg Volleyball Clubs Get Green Light to Start Training

9 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR volleyball club and REG were on Tuesday, March 9 given permission to start training by the Ministry of Sports.

The development, according to a statement released by the sports ministry comes after both teams fully complied with Covid-19 containment measures that among others include testing all players and staff.

Volleyball league defending champions APR, along with Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will represent Rwanda in the men's African Club Championships, which will be held in Cairo, Egypt from April 2 to 12.

Additionally, all members of the respective teams have to stay together and any non-emergency movement out of the camp is considered as a violation of the preventive guidelines.

Champions APR will use primature court as their training base, while REG will be training at Amahoro Stadium.

Meanwhile, the sports ministry has requested Rwanda volleyball federation (FRVB) to supervise the implementation of the guidelines.

APR last appeared in the continental competition in 2015 and in that year, they finished sixth in the tournament that took place in Sousse, Tunisia.

For REG, it will be their first time to participate in the championship.

