Nigeria: Fayemi Gives Ultimatum to Police, Amotekun to Apprehend Killer Herders

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has given 24-hour ultimatum to the police and the Amotekun Corps to comb the forests in Ikole Local Government Area and fish out those who killed two farmers in the council area.

He vowed that his government would consider any non-state actor carrying AK-47 rifles as dangerous criminal in the state, to avert farmers-herdsmen clashes in the state.

Two farmers were killed by suspected herders in Isaba Ekiti, Ikole LGA of Ekiti State on Friday, thereby forcing the government to take some precautionary measures.

A statement issued yesterday in Ado Ekiti, by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Akin Omole, said intelligence available to the state government has shown clearly that the Ikole/Oye axis of the state is vulnerable to incursions of criminally- minded elements.

Sequel to the foregoing, Fayemi directed the Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police and Amotekun corps to mobilise troops within 24 hours to comb the forests in Ikole LGA and secure the area from further attacks.

Fayemi said: "The Commissioner of Police has been directed to commence investigation immediately to apprehend the culprits responsible for the dastardly act and bring them to justice.

"We reiterate that in consonance with the recent Akure peace meeting and joint communiqué issued between South-west Governors and the Miyetti Allah, open/night grazing and underage herding remain banned in Ekiti State. The state is also making alternative arrangements for enclosed grazing/ranching under the National Livestock Transformation Plan in the state".

The statement noted that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari's recent directive, anyone armed with automatic weapons found in Ekiti forests will be considered a dangerous criminal and treated accordingly by security operatives.

Meanwhile, a former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has condemned the recent Herdsmen killings in Ikole Ekiti: He said, we must secure our people, and bring the perpetrators to swift justice.

Oni said: "I deeply sympathise with the families of the farmers in Ikole Ekiti killed by some suspected herdsmen who are now said to be on the run. This act of wickedness and callousness is totally unacceptable and I strongly condemn this herder's inhumanity to farmers."