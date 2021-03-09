South Africa: Sister Milanie Bennett - From Humble Beginnings to Vaccinating the President

analysis

On 17 February Sister Milanie Bennett administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Spotlight tracked her down to learn more about her long journey to this historical moment.

"Mamma, mamma, you're famous. I saw you on television!" This was how eight-year-old Noah Bennett greeted his mother, Sister Milanie Bennett, when she arrived home in Brackenfell on Wednesday, 17 February.

Earlier that day, Bennett had watched President Cyril Ramaphosa's eyes widen as she inserted a needle into his arm at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town. In doing so, she set the ball rolling on an implementation study that has so far seen more than 100,000 healthcare workers vaccinated.

"The next day at school Noah read in the newspaper that his mother had made history by vaccinating the president," Bennett recalls. "When I got home from work, he said to me: 'Mum, you made it into the history books!' He was so proud. I think he was the happiest of us all."

While administering the president's jab, Bennett had no idea she was making headlines around the world. "I only realised it was being aired live overseas when a friend texted me from Saudi Arabia."

Remembering the...