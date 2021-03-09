Mozambique: Covid-19 - Five More Deaths and 183 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Monday that a further five people have died from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 183 new cases were diagnosed.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were three men and two women, all of Mozambican nationality, aged between 63 and 85. All the deaths occurred in Maputo city. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 698. 549 of these deaths (78.6 per cent) took place in Maputo.

Since the pandemic began, 442,472 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,351 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 410 were from Maputo city, 239 from Maputo province, 192 from Sofala, 186 from Nampula, 103 from Inhambane, 95 from Cabo Delgado, 90 from Gaza, 15 from Niassa, ten from Tete, eight from Zambezia, and three from Manica.

1,168 of the tests gave negative results, and 183 people tested positive for the coronavirus, thus bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 62,703. 179 of the cases reported on Monday are Mozambicans, three are known to be foreigners (but the Ministry did not reveal their nationalities), and the nationality of one case has yet to be confirmed.

99 of the new cases are men or boys and 84 are women or girls. 13 are children under 15 years of age, and nine are over 65 years old. In four cases, no age information was provided.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) among Monday's cases was relatively low at just 13.5 per cent. This compares with 14.6 per cent on Sunday, 23.5 per cent on Saturday, 13.6 per cent on Friday, and 17.6 per cent on Thursday.

68 of Monday's cases were from Maputo province and 51 from Maputo city, confirming once more that the capital remains the epicenter of the Mozambican epidemic. Maputo city and province between them accounted for 65 per cent of the new cases. There were also 32 cases from Sofala, 15 from Nampula, five from Gaza, four from Zambezia, three from Niassa, three from Inhambane, and two from Cabo Delgado. No positive cases were reported from either Tete or Manica.

In the same 24 hour period, 17 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (16 in Maputo and one in Tete), but a further 20 cases were admitted (13 in Maputo, four in Zambezia, two in Sofala and one in Inhambane).

As of Monday, 158 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 160 on Sunday). 107 (67.7 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 13 patients in Zambezia, 11 in Matola, 11 in Sofala, 10 in Nampula, four in Tete and two in Inhambane. There were no patients at all in the isolation units in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica or Gaza.

The Ministry release also reported that 173 people had made a full recovery from Covid-19 on Monday (97 in Zambezia and 76 in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 46,594, which is 74.3 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique with Covid-19.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has now risen to 15,407 (up from 15,402 on Sunday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 9,772 (63.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,330; Sofala, 1.043; Cabo Delgado, 741; Nampula, 432; Zambezia, 302; Tete, 260; Inhambane, 248; Niassa, 193; Gaza, 55; and Manica, 31.