Zimbabwe: Forex Auction Is Market Driven, Minister Ncube

9 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

FOREIGN currency auctions are market driven and represent an expression of choice in the trade of the hard currency, a development that has stabilised the exchange rate in Zimbabwe.

This was said by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube while responding to questions in the National Assembly last week.

Prof Ncube said the Government could not use any other foreign exchange rate in settlement of its obligations in Zimbabwe since that would undermine the auction system.

Kambuzuma MP Mr Willias Madzimure (MDC Alliance) had said the 83,5 rate to US$1 being paid to tobacco farmers was unfair given that farm implements and other related goods were indexed at the parallel market rate which was higher.

However, in response, Prof Ncube dismissed the assertions by the MDC MP.

"The auction system is not fixed; neither is it manipulated. You chose your exchange rate and we publish the highest bids and lowest together with the average. As a result, the Zimbabwean dollar is now stable and gaining value.

"This is because the auction system is market and choice oriented as it is driven by market forces. Can you imagine a market where you choose your price? You cannot be freer than that," said Prof Ncube.

He said the Government could not pay its obligations using any other rate because doing so would be undermining the auction rate system.

Responding to another question, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said Government had introduced a mechanism to monitor projects and would embark on a massive road rehabilitation.

Lands, Agriculture, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka said Government had accelerated dam construction as part of deliberate efforts to harness water.

Three dams were set to be commissioned this year out of about 10 being constructed.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.