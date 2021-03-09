Namibia: Topcheri Talks Mental Health

RENOWNED singer, actress and author TopCheri has recently opened up about her battle with depression, saying "nobody wants to talk about it".

In recent social media posts, the songstress said she wants to take a break from music, but backtracked, claiming she didn't mean it.

After the 'Calling Heaven' hitmaker's sudden post and now-deleted message on social media announcing the end of her music career, the multitalented creative confessed she has been fighting depression.

" . . . in Namibia mental health is a sensitive issue, so nobody wants to talk about it . . . nobody wants to get help, because daai is wit mense se goete," she wrote.

She said a wave of self-doubt and depression hit her, prompting the Facebook post about her quitting music.

"It was a moment of weakness. I apologise to all my fans who were devastated by the news . . . I can gracefully say I will not be quitting," she wrote.

"You wake up every day telling yourself you got this . . . wake up crying for no reason . . . you update your status: 'The Girl is Awake', followed by a picture with a 'happy' caption. You need to portray that you're really happy, because you know that you're not," she wrote.

TopCheri said depression convinced her she is the enemy.

"It [depression] tells you nobody loves you, nobody likes you and nobody needs you. So you distance yourself, you go further, and further and further. Still with your phone in your hand, you wipe your tears and deny the pain, you deny the anger. You go out into the world smiling."

Biological health scientist Solomon Mbango says depression is often the result of a chemical imbalance in the brain.

"It doesn't always come from simply having too much or too little of certain brain chemicals. Sometimes the causes of depression include faulty mood regulation by the brain, genetic vulnerability, stressful life events, medication, and medical issues," Mbango says.

Award-winning music mentor Lize Elhers told unWrap.online depression is real.

"I quit drinking alcohol seven months ago, because it fed my depression. Using the difficulty of the situation to write or compose has always been healing to me, but put a pandemic on top of that and the pressure of being a public figure, and you will find yourself in my shoes - meditating to stay sane," Elhers said.

