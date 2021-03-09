South Africa: Drought Calamity - Nelson Mandela Bay's Largest Dam Sinks to Lowest Level Yet

analysis

With no clear signal from the South African Weather Service on when the region can expect decent rains, the Kouga dam, Nelson Mandela Bay's largest supply reservoir, has dropped to its lowest-yet level since it was built in 1969.

With no significant rainfall expected in the next couple of months, and the Kouga dam sitting at a historic low of 6%, Nelson Mandela Bay metro has been hit by water outages.

The South African Weather Service's Garth Sampson said records from the past 120 years show that April has never been a great month for rainfall in the area. He said the long-term forecasts were not giving any "clear signal" on whether significant rains for the region could be expected.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to face one of the harshest droughts in its history, with combined dam levels sitting at 16%. However, the Eastern Cape has not yet been declared a drought disaster area by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. A previous declaration has lapsed.

The city's largest supply dam, Kouga, has just below 8,000ML of water left and is just 6.3% full.

The Impofu dam, the second-largest in the area, is 15.9% full.

The smaller balancing dams, Churchill (41%), Groendal...