South Africa: Spying On the Media - the Last Resort of the Lazy, Crooked and Corrupt

analysis

Journalists across media houses covering the war of attrition between SAPS top leadership, and particularly in the key Crime Intelligence Division with its access to apparent limitless secret funds, were made aware some time ago of the surveillance and phone monitoring.

Make no mistake: the targets are our sources.

That SAPS is leaking like a sieve and that the country's law enforcement agency has now allegedly resorted to spying on journalists to identify whistle-blowers is a mark of the desperate and dangerous.

Covert surveillance of journalists in a constitutional democracy points mostly to one thing -- an attempt to cover up criminality, not to expose it.

That SAPS appears to be targeting its own members is even more grave.

What is playing itself out in public is some sort of climax in the internal war between those who rose through the ranks during former CI head Richard Mdluli's tenure and who are firmly lodged in the lucrative system and those attempting to clean up the mess.

When alerted, most of the journalists tipped off deployed additional caution but on 8 March 2021, News24, in a legal letter to acting Crime Intelligence Head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Mokgabudi, demanded that "those within Crime...