South Africa: Prasa Infected By a Pandemic of Broken Leadership, Says Furious Former Executive

The rail agency has been hollowed out by years of corruption and maladministration. Despite pronouncements on stabilising the 'broken' entity the situation only gets worse. Why? A former Prasa legal manager weighs in with a blistering exit letter which puts the blame right at the top.

In a scathing 12-page exit letter, a top Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) lawyer, Fani Dingiswayo, has accused the agency's former and current leadership of paying lip service to the fight against corruption while in practice sidelining those who have kept the company from imploding.

Dingiswayo's letter implored the current board to call to account those who made "disastrous" and "reckless" decisions which contributed to Prasa's destruction - among whom he includes the former interim board led by Khanyisile Kweyama, former administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo, and Thandeka Mabija, who headed Prasa after Mpondo.

His letter is notable both for its scathing tone and his description of how his warnings related to Prasa's security contracts and unlawful staff dismissals were repeatedly ignored.

Lending weight to his allegations, 10 Prasa executives have been dismissed since Dingiswayo penned his letter, dated 15 January. Four of the executives...