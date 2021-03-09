South Africa: Brian Molefe - 'I Have No Regrets That I Knew the Guptas'

analysis

The Guptas and their associates made a fortune from allegedly corrupt deals while Brian Molefe led Eskom and Transnet, but Molefe doesn't feel betrayed by his friends, the Guptas, whom he stressed must be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Testifying at the State Capture Commission on Monday, Brian Molefe said he does not feel betrayed by the Gupta brothers, who are accused of orchestrating State Capture, but by the Public Protector, whose report linked him to the family's alleged corruption and led to his resignation from Eskom in 2016.

Molefe, who last week testified about his time as Eskom CEO, returned to the commission on Monday to speak about his time at Transnet, where the Guptas and their associates are accused of siphoning off billions in kickbacks on locomotive procurement deals.

Molefe has testified that he frequently visited the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home, particularly to discuss a plan to establish a bank. A Transnet security officer, known as "Witness One", has testified that Molefe sometimes brought a backpack with him to the Guptas' house and on one occasion saw that it was stuffed with rolls of R200 notes.

"I don't know, Chair, that they played me. Maybe they...