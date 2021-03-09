South Africa: Dr Thobane Becomes First Black Woman Crimsa President

9 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

University of South Africa (Unisa) senior lecturer in the College of Law, Dr Mahlogonolo Thobane, has been elected as President of the Criminological Society of South Africa (CRIMSA).

CRIMSA is a locally and internationally recognised, interdisciplinary professional society, promoting theoretical and applied criminology and related disciplines in Africa and further afield.

Thobane, the first Black woman to hold this position, will serve a three-year term as the president of the society.

In her acceptance speech, Thobane said during her three-year tenure, she will ensure that CRIMSA transforms in its most authentic sense.

"As the president of a diverse and interdisciplinary society, I will continue to grow African leadership and African scholarship that works towards a common goal," Thobane said.

Thobane expressed her gratitude to the CRIMSA members for the confidence they have placed in her to lead them on the journey towards attaining transformation.

Thobane holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences: Psychology degree from the University of Pretoria (UP); BA (Honours) degrees in Criminology and Psychology from UP and UNISA, respectively.

She also holds a Master's degree in Criminology, as well as a Doctor of Literature and Philosophy (DLitt et Phil) in Criminology.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.