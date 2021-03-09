Zimbabwe - Stop Expecting the Impossible - Take Action At National, Regional and International Level - Now

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ibbo Mandaza

Zimbabwe, a state increasingly based and surviving on the strength of military-security machinery, will not reform itself out of power. We need to acknowledge that the crisis has to be resolved through the agency of consultations. This process must be initiated at the national level, facilitated by South Africa, the SADC and the AU, and scaffolded by the UK, EU, US, Russia, China and the Commonwealth, and must lead to an international conference on Zimbabwe.

It has been two decades since the sanctions regime was imposed on Zimbabwe by the US in 2001, followed by the European Union (EU) in 2002. In December 2003, Zimbabwe's then-president, Robert Mugabe, quit the Commonwealth at the decision of the body to extend sanctions for "undemocratic behaviour". All this, in the expectation that the state in Zimbabwe would reform, improve its human rights record and adhere to the standards required for free, fair and credible elections.

The record so far is that things have since got worse, with little or no hope for reform. The (vain) expectations that the November 2017 coup would redeem Zimbabwe from international isolation - under the "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra - have all but gone up in...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

