South Africa: Blade Nzimande 'Aware Nsfas Funding Delays Causing Anxiety' Among First-Year Varsity Students

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

NSFAS is in yet another spot of trouble. With universities revving up to officially begin the 2021 academic year next week (Wits university started on Monday), Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the scheme had still not finalised funding applications for new students entering public universities.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is facing a funding shortfall for 2021, said Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Monday.

Speaking at a media briefing, Nzimande said the shortfall meant the scheme was unable to confirm funding for students entering public universities for the first time.

"I am aware that this is causing great anxiety for prospective students and their families, given that the academic year is about to start and registration processes and induction programmes are already under way at the majority of institutions," said the minister.

He acknowledged that the situation had put "considerable pressure" on institutions that could not finalise their admissions and registration processes.

Treasury Budget documents show NSFAS had been given R34.8-billion for the 2021/22 financial year and will see a R6.8-billion reduction in its allocation for loans and bursaries over the medium term.

The department and universities agreed to extend the registration period for new students...

