South Africa: Economic Reform (Part Two) - Operation Vulindlela Ushers in Significant Era of 'Reform-Mongering' in South Africa

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ann Bernstein

The operation is positioning the state to play a critical role in crafting economic growth and transformation through prioritised structural reforms. Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo says 'this is not like steering a ship in calm weather towards a particular goal... more like trying to keep a compass heading against rough seas and countercurrents'.

This is Part Two of a two-part series. Part One can be read here.

Two important actions in the past few weeks signal that - at last - the president and his allies in government have seriously started to engage with the hard business of reform.

The Budget - whatever else you might say about it - involved an unambiguous set of decisions to halt the endless rise in South Africa's deficit and the terrible consequences that would flow from a full-blown fiscal crisis. The minister of finance could not have taken these decisions without support from the president.

The second area of action concerns the newly revamped and empowered Operation Vulindlela - the president and Treasury's instrument to push and promote economic reform. This article will examine Operation Vulindlela and its view of the obstacles facing reform as described in two recent articles by the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

