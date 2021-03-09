South Africa: Domestic Cricket Revamp Hits Handouts for a Six, Forces Teams to Recruit Smarter

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

After 16 years the era of franchise cricket will cease to exist as South Africa returns to a 15-team, two-division provincial format at men's professional level in 2021/22.

One of the major issues that led to the weakening of former Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe's grip on power - a decision to restructure the men's game - will become a reality next season.

CSA have decided to return to a 15-team professional provincial format that will replace the six-team franchise system, which was developed in 2004/5 with the view to more strength vs strength competition.

The new format will see a split between an eight-team first division and a seven-team second division. For the first two seasons there will be no movement between the leagues, but in year three (2023/24) promotion and relegation will come into play, raising the stakes significantly.

Relegation will be weighted by performances across three formats of the game, which means success in one discipline might not be enough to keep a team in the top tier if they fail in the other two.

It will force provinces to recruit wisely and deeply consider the types of players...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

