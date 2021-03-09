South Africa: An Influencer No More, You're a Writer, Dancer, Filmmaker, Artist...

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Haji Mohamed Dawjee

Something has been bugging me for a while: the length of people's bios on their social media accounts, especially Instagram. They seem to be getting longer and longer.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

It started happening as the pandemic got into a nice momentum and the "influencer" came to an almost complete halt.

Because if you can't go out and take a well-thought-out, highly prepared-for photo at a fav place with your favs doing your fav things and drinking your fav drinks and act like the post is completely natural, and goes out to hundreds of thousands of followers and you possibly get paid for the product placement well, then, what are you going to do?

Well, here's what. All of a sudden you're all these different things. No. You're not just an influencer. You are so much more. You make art. You're an artist now.

Your bio no longer reads: "Girl on the streets, influencer on the tweets." Now it reads: "Studied urban dance for four years, forgotten poet writer tapping back into my skill set and abstract painter, reader and film critic putting my long-lost second degree in film studies to use."

And your...

