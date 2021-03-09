South Africa: Across the (Swept Away) Bridge, There Is a School

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lucas Ledwaba

Recent floods swept away a pedestrian bridge in a rural Limpopo village leaving learners and residents stranded.

Azwindini Rendani walks in slow measured steps in the knee-high waters of the fast-flowing Mufungodzi river. She calls out to someone on the other side of the river to ask whether the children are already on their way.

Satisfied, she walks back across the river to a point where villagers have chopped off a big tree branch to create a makeshift pedestrian across the river. A wooden pedestrian bridge built by the Makhado local municipality was washed away by the raging river in recent floods.

Since then the Natal section of the remote village of Sane, about 100km northeast of Makhado has been cut off from the rest of the area and the world. There is no other bridge across the river, which is about 50m wide in parts.

Matric student Tondani Nengwekhulu walks home after crossing the Mufungodi river.

There is no school, clinic, shop or any other amenities in the Natal section....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.