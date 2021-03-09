South Africa: Across the (Swept Away) Bridge, There Is a School

analysis

Recent floods swept away a pedestrian bridge in a rural Limpopo village leaving learners and residents stranded.

Azwindini Rendani walks in slow measured steps in the knee-high waters of the fast-flowing Mufungodzi river. She calls out to someone on the other side of the river to ask whether the children are already on their way.

Satisfied, she walks back across the river to a point where villagers have chopped off a big tree branch to create a makeshift pedestrian across the river. A wooden pedestrian bridge built by the Makhado local municipality was washed away by the raging river in recent floods.

Since then the Natal section of the remote village of Sane, about 100km northeast of Makhado has been cut off from the rest of the area and the world. There is no other bridge across the river, which is about 50m wide in parts.

Matric student Tondani Nengwekhulu walks home after crossing the Mufungodi river.

There is no school, clinic, shop or any other amenities in the Natal section....