South Africa: Covid-19 Presents an Opportunity to Address Issues Affecting Women, Says Unisa Vice-Chancellor

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

'We must rethink, we must reimagine and construct economic systems and futures that take into consideration the ideals of human rights, of economic justice, of gender justice, of awareness of gender non-conforming individuals and their assertion for the quest for dignity in our world,' says Puleng Lenka-Bula, vice-chancellor of Unisa.

On the eve of International Women's Day, Professor Puleng Lenka-Bula, the first female vice-chancellor of the University of South Africa (Unisa), gave the keynote address at the virtual 12th International Women's Day event, hosted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and Unisa.

"We recognise that this occasion marks a time where we should lift up ideas, ontologies, aspirations, dreams and praxis and imperatives of the word where women and men relate to one another with dignity," said Lenka-Bula.

She said it was indisputable that the victims hardest hit by Covid-19 were women, who experienced "huge devastation and trauma". And this, she said, was especially so for African women.

Lenka-Bula said there was a perception among scholars that the gains of gender equality by feminist activists had now been reversed. She said "pre-existing inequality has deepened, exposing inequalities in the social, political and economic systems which are in turn amplifying the impacts...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

