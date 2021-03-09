South Africa: Where Is the Risk, in Bonds or Equities?

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Natale Labia

The perceived wisdom that bonds are safe and equities are risky has led most retail investors and savers into buying the typical split of 60/40 unit trusts, where the 60% in equities will result in long-term capital growth with a trade-off of higher volatility, and the 40% in bonds will preserve capital and result in a steady yield and income stream.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Ask any old-fashioned financial adviser what the best portfolio should be to guarantee growth and capital preservation, and it is likely to be something along those lines.

This perceived wisdom may, however, have flipped on its head.

Bond yields are on the rise. In the US, Japan, China, Australia, Europe and the UK, 10-year bond yields are at their highest levels in nearly a year.

One of the least recognised effects of low global rates is the ability for investors to experience major capital loss on bonds, particularly for those invested in developed world bonds and for those at the longer end of the curve (up to 30 years).

While the US 10-year Treasury yield at 1.6% might not sound like a lot, it has trebled in the past six...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.