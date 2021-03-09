South Africa: Where Is the Risk, in Bonds or Equities?

opinion

The perceived wisdom that bonds are safe and equities are risky has led most retail investors and savers into buying the typical split of 60/40 unit trusts, where the 60% in equities will result in long-term capital growth with a trade-off of higher volatility, and the 40% in bonds will preserve capital and result in a steady yield and income stream.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Ask any old-fashioned financial adviser what the best portfolio should be to guarantee growth and capital preservation, and it is likely to be something along those lines.

This perceived wisdom may, however, have flipped on its head.

Bond yields are on the rise. In the US, Japan, China, Australia, Europe and the UK, 10-year bond yields are at their highest levels in nearly a year.

One of the least recognised effects of low global rates is the ability for investors to experience major capital loss on bonds, particularly for those invested in developed world bonds and for those at the longer end of the curve (up to 30 years).

While the US 10-year Treasury yield at 1.6% might not sound like a lot, it has trebled in the past six...