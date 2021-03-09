South Africa: Employee Mental Health and Wellbeing - a Company Differentiator

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Fatima Newman

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a monumental effect on the mental health and wellbeing of people across the world. We are afraid of getting sick, afraid of infecting those around us, physically distanced and isolated from loved ones and support groups, worn out from a lack of resolution to the pandemic, and in many cases financially stressed and worried.

In the weeks following the announcement of the national lockdown a year ago, Lifeline South Africa recorded over 4,000 calls a day -- the number they usually get in a week.

Calls to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) more than doubled. Calls to Childline and gender-based violence centres also increased.

Across the globe, people with pre-existing mental health conditions continue to experience disruptions in their care. Agencies and networks are struggling under the increased caseload. And many countries are ill-equipped to deal with the increased burden.

In October 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) published the results of a survey on the impact of Covid-19 on mental, neurological and substance use services in 130 nations. Although 116 countries had made mental health and psychological support part of their national Covid-19 response plans, only 17% had committed additional...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

