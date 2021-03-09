South Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng's Apology Conundrum in the Age of Political Wars

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

While the recent findings against the Chief Justice may give the impression that SA's judiciary is sharply divided and is thus vulnerable to political pressure, they could actually strengthen the judiciary because they show the system of regulation works.

South Africa's judicial sphere sometimes appears almost as turbulent as its political one. Of course, the two are interlinked. But the current tempest involving the Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, and his comments about the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict reveal certain dynamics within our society.

It comes at a difficult time for the judiciary, as it appears that some politicians are trying to put much pressure on judges. Last week the Judicial Conduct Committee (which falls under the Judicial Service Commission) found that Mogoeng was guilty of (to paraphrase) failing to minimise the risk of conflict with his judicial obligations, being involved in extrajudicial activities incompatible with the impartiality of a judge and failing to respect the separation of powers.

In short, these findings relate to two comments:

The first was during a webinar last year arranged by the Jerusalem Post in which Mogoeng said that he believed our government should be more even-handed in the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

The second...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

