South Africa: Alleged Bank Card Scammer Remanded in Custody

press release

Gauteng — The Hatfield Magistrates' Court remanded the alleged bank cards scammer, Luckymore Tirivanhu (30) in custody on charges of fraud and theft after his appearance on Monday, 08 March 2021.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Pretoria received intelligence from the Bank's Forensic Investigation team on suspicions of fraud related transactions at a restaurant in Menlyn from January this year.

The investigation revealed that the restaurant's waiter, Tirivanhu allegedly copied clients' bank cards details for online personal purchases which brought about clients' loss of approximately R50 000-00, collectively. During his apprehension on Sunday, police found documents with bank cards details in his possession.

The case is postponed to next Monday, 15 March 2021 for the verification of address and previous convictions.