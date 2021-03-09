South Africa: Alleged Bank Card Scammer Remanded in Custody

9 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — The Hatfield Magistrates' Court remanded the alleged bank cards scammer, Luckymore Tirivanhu (30) in custody on charges of fraud and theft after his appearance on Monday, 08 March 2021.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Pretoria received intelligence from the Bank's Forensic Investigation team on suspicions of fraud related transactions at a restaurant in Menlyn from January this year.

The investigation revealed that the restaurant's waiter, Tirivanhu allegedly copied clients' bank cards details for online personal purchases which brought about clients' loss of approximately R50 000-00, collectively. During his apprehension on Sunday, police found documents with bank cards details in his possession.

The case is postponed to next Monday, 15 March 2021 for the verification of address and previous convictions.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.