South Africa: The Lowdown On Collagen Supplements

Boiled pig trotters are the secret to younger-looking skin. Seriously. Thankfully, the beauty treatment is no longer quite so elemental -- but the science remains the same. The essential ingredient is collagen and dermatology experts are adamant we all need a lot more of it if we are to ward off the visual effects of ageing.

"Pig's feet: the new superfood." So goes the headline of an article published 13 years ago, in March 2008 by The Telegraph. It kicks off with an interview with one Himi Okajima, who at the time had just opened a new Japanese restaurant in New York, Hakana Tonton, where "33 out of the 39 dishes contain[ed] pigs' feet".

"Collagen helps your body retain moisture. Your hair and skin will look better, but it's not just for looking beautiful now. If you begin eating collagen in your thirties, you will look younger in your forties," he told The Telegraph reporter. To which Lisa Miles of the British Nutrition Foundation responded: "It's news to me, I've certainly never heard of eating collagen."

Fast forward to 2021 and collagen supplements are all the rage. Pig's feet not so much; except in culinary cultures where they were already...