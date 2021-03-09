South Africa: Game On As India Level Series Against Proteas Women

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

India put on a brilliant performance with both bat and ball to defeat the Proteas women in their second one-day international. The series is now level at one-all.

Still riding high from their dominant victory over India in the first of five one-day internationals (ODIs), the Proteas women were brought back to Earth with a thud as the hosts trounced them in the second.

Hilton Moreeng's side is eyeing a historic first series victory on Indian soil. Their imperious eight-wicket victory two days ago would have made them believe it is not impossible.

However, India hit back with an equally imperious nine-wicket win to level the series and remind the South Africans that they will not have it all their way after bowling the visitors out for 157 and effortlessly chasing down that total.

Before the series, the Indians, ranked second in the world in ODIs and boasting some of the best players in the game, had not seen any action since March 2020. South Africa, on the other hand, are fresh off a dominant series victory over Pakistan.

There was no sign of the rustiness the home side displayed in the first match.

Having won the toss and elected...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

