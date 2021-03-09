South Africa: Meals Ban On Domestic Flights Fuels Job Loss Fears in South African Aviation Catering Industry

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who is responsible for the aviation industry's compliance with Covid-19 health and safety protocols, has not amended and gazetted new lockdown regulations that reflect South Africa's move to Level 1 on 1 March 2021. For now, meals are banned on domestic flights. Aviation industry caterers say this will lead to job losses.

Catering companies have warned of further devastation and job losses in South Africa's aviation industry because the government continues to prohibit airlines from providing in-flight meals to passengers travelling domestically -- even though lockdown regulations have been substantially eased.

The aviation industry, reeling from the skies being shut down in early 2020 as Covid-19 swept the world, is still forced to comply with stricter Level 3 lockdown regulations despite the country having been on Level 1 for nearly two weeks.

This is because transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who is responsible for the aviation industry's compliance with Covid-19 health and safety protocols, has not amended and gazetted new lockdown regulations that reflect SA's move to Level 1 on 1 March 2021.

In other words, airlines have been left to comply with regulations for "an adjusted Level 3", which prohibits airlines from serving meals to passengers...

