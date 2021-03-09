South Africa's 'Outdated' TV Licence Fee Model May Be On the Ropes As Alternatives Mooted

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

Leading pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, has said that the current TV licence fee system should be 'eradicated' and replaced with a 'public broadcasting levy' to be collected by the SA Revenue Service. This follows a proposal by the SABC to scrap the TV licence model and introduce a public household levy.

MultiChoice has echoed calls from the country's public broadcaster, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), for South Africa's current TV licence model to be eliminated -- favouring the implementation of a public broadcasting tax on households. However, the service operator has said it is opposed to the SABC's proposal that subscription broadcasters be required to collect this levy from subscribers, arguing that the funds be collected by the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

"We believe the current TV licence model should be eradicated as it is outdated and not in line with international best practice," MultiChoice spokesperson, Collen Dlamini told Daily Maverick on Monday.

Therefore, MultiChoice is in favour of a "more effective ring-fenced public broadcasting levy, collected by SARS," to replace this system, said Dlamini.

Multichoice's reaction follows the release of the SABC's summary of its policy submissions last month on the white paper on Audio and Audiovisual Content Services,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

