South Africa: Business Robberies Prevention Hints

press release

The police are requesting assistance from business owners to clamp down on robberies in the Northern Cape province.

There are several ways that you can help prevent business robberies:

*Be alert to what is happening in your business at all time. Is there someone hanging around for no reason, especially at opening or closing time?

*Be aware of suspicious vehicles or persons outside the business at deposit time, opening time, and closing time.

*Advise all employees to be alert to their surroundings. Greet customers as they enter the business. This gives potential robbers the impression you are alert and aware of their presence.

*Make the business as visible as possible from the exterior. Robbers don't like to be highly visible.

*Call the Police if you notice any suspicious persons or vehicles.

*Keep cash on hand to an absolute minimum.

*Frequent deposits or safes are recommended. Limit the profits for robbers. They will not come back if you do not have much to offer them.

Please do not sleep in your shop/business, as this also makes you a target for business robberies.

*Keep extra doors locked.

*Keep at least two employees on duty at all times. Use the buddy system at opening and closing.

*Vary your routes and times of deposit. Also watch for suspicious vehicles and persons at banks.

*Consider alarms and/or cameras and even a watch dog for your business premises.