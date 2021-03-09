South Africa: Business Robberies Prevention Hints

9 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police are requesting assistance from business owners to clamp down on robberies in the Northern Cape province.

There are several ways that you can help prevent business robberies:

*Be alert to what is happening in your business at all time. Is there someone hanging around for no reason, especially at opening or closing time?

*Be aware of suspicious vehicles or persons outside the business at deposit time, opening time, and closing time.

*Advise all employees to be alert to their surroundings. Greet customers as they enter the business. This gives potential robbers the impression you are alert and aware of their presence.

*Make the business as visible as possible from the exterior. Robbers don't like to be highly visible.

*Call the Police if you notice any suspicious persons or vehicles.

*Keep cash on hand to an absolute minimum.

*Frequent deposits or safes are recommended. Limit the profits for robbers. They will not come back if you do not have much to offer them.

Please do not sleep in your shop/business, as this also makes you a target for business robberies.

*Keep extra doors locked.

*Keep at least two employees on duty at all times. Use the buddy system at opening and closing.

*Vary your routes and times of deposit. Also watch for suspicious vehicles and persons at banks.

*Consider alarms and/or cameras and even a watch dog for your business premises.

Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.