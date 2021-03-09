South Africa: Recruitment and Training of Police Recruits Still On Hold Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) wishes to inform the nation, particularly the youth of this country, that recruitment and training of police trainees is still on hold.

The training which had been scheduled to commence in January 2021 has not begun and will be on hold until a formal announcement is made by Management.

The Service had intended to train and subsequently enlist 7000 youth within its ranks in a bid to capacitate and bolster crime fighting initiatives at all 1154 police stations and service points in South Africa.

The recruitment process had already reached an advanced stage with recruits having undergone a rigorous process to determine their eligibility to serve as men and women in blue, when it was suspended.

The current challenges experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic such as social distancing, restrictions and or limitations of large gatherings makes it impossible for training to commence.

The basic training of new recruits, involves extensive physical contact and with the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, it will not be possible in the current climate to subject new recruits to a basic training curriculum without increasing the risk of exposing them to being infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Following the declaration of a National State of Disaster and nationwide lockdown by the President of South Africa, communication pertaining to the recruitment process in the South African Police Service was addressed through a media briefing by the Department during March 2020 and again in July 2020, where it was announced to the nation that the SAPS 2020 Police Trainee Intake was suspended until further notice. As a result, each applicant in the process was not personally informed of any delays.

It is also worth mentioning that SAPS received in excess of half a million applications for recruitment and it would not have been possible to inform each applicant individually about the decision to suspend the process.

The role of the media in assisting the Service to communicate such crucial information to applicants and the nation is thus commended and appreciated.

While the Service is exploring and relooking at a number of ways of ensuring that service delivery and the capacitation of staffing levels continues at all service points, members of the public are therefore warned against several hoax messages containing job listing adverts.

Members of the Public and potential employment seekers are urged to be extra vigilant and not fall prey to any scam of this nature. It should also be noted that employment at the SAPS is not for sale.

The public is hereby urged to contact their nearest police station and service point for clarity and information when in doubt. Alternatively, members of the public are advised to visit the SAPS website on www.saps.gov.za to check available vacancies under the careers section.

In conclusion, registered and prospective applicants for the SAPS Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BPLDP) are urged to exercise patience during these challenging times.

For more information, applicants are therefore encouraged to keep in contact with their relevant Recruitment Offices to enquire on any further pronouncements in this regard.