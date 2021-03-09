South Africa: The Provincial Commissioner Visit the Newly Allocated Site for Villa Nora Police Station

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has on Monday, 08 March 2021, descended to Villa-Nora policing area outside Lephalale in the Waterberg District to inspect and assess the newly allocated site for the police station.

The Provincial Commissioner was accompanied by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Corporate Services Major General Christine Moralakadi, the SAPS Waterberg District Commissioner Major General Rosina Mulaudzi, the Provincial Heads and the District management team.

This visit was as a result of the urgent relocation of this police station from the old site to the newly identified place within Shongoane village. The police station was closed due to its inaccessibility following the damaged road.

The low bridge on the road that connects the community and the old police station has been damaged and swept away during the floods following heavy rains that fell in the area during January and February 2021.

The activities of the day started at Pink house in this village where the Police are temporarily placed until the new identified site is ready for use. Major General Moralakadi briefed the Provincial Commissioner on the progress of the entire project before she inducted him in and around the premises which are, Community Service Centre, the Station Commander's Office and offices to be utilized by members and personnel of the station.

The Provincial Commissioner and his Team, proceeded to Shongoane Tribal Office to meet with the Tribal Authority and Lephalale Local Municipal Officials.

During this engagement session, both the Chief and the Municipality pledged to put more resources to ensure that this project becomes a success. In his remarks, the Provincial Commissioner has warmly welcomed the spirit of willingness and partnership policing from all the role players so that at the end of the day, members of the community receive high quality service delivery within their reach.

From the Tribal hall, all Delegates proceeded to the new site where the permanent Police Station will be constructed. On arrival, the Mayor of Lephalale Local Municipality, CLLR Moloko Jack Maeko joined and the induction was then done by the local Municipal Councillor Modise and the Tribal Authority. In his remarks, Mayor Maeko gave a commitment and pledge on this project that the Municipality will give support up to its finality and that the local Mines are already on board to participate in the project as part of their social responsibility to the communities.

The Provincial organizing team led by Major General Moralakadi has already implemented the following services at the temporary shelter (Pink house):

* All policing services, including those rendered by the community service centre, are up and running.

* All inmates have been relocated to another police station.

* Water and toilets are in place.

* The computers and two-way radios are now operational.

* The yard and offices are clean and complying with the Protocols for the containment and management of the COVID-19 within the SAPS.

* Community Service Centre number is now fully functional on these numbers: 076 964 7124 or 079 890 2396

▪️Station Commanders cellphone number is 082 469 0923.