South Africa: Hebron Missing Man Found Dead Inside a Pit Toilet

9 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Hebron are investigating a case of inquest after the decomposed body of Abram Sebatana Masike (50), who was residing at Matshelapata Section in Hebron, close to Ga-Rankuwa, was found inside a pit toilet on Monday, 8 March 2021, at about 11:00.

He was last seen on Sunday, 17 January 2021, at about 16:50 by his mother, when he went to the local tuckshop but never returned home. According to information available at this stage, it is alleged that the gardener was busy working in the yard of the deceased's parental home, when he smelled a strong unpleasant odour coming from the pit toilet. It is further alleged that he went in the toilet and saw a dead body inside. He then alerted the deceased's elderly parents, who called the police. Upon arrival at the scene, the police called officials from Tshwane and Madibeng Fire and Disaster Management. They allegedly destroyed the toilet and emptied the pit which was filled with water due to the recent rainfall.

Furthermore, the body was retrieved from the toilet and his parents were able to recognise him by the clothes he was wearing when they last saw him. He was certified dead by officials from Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) who were on the scene. Investigation into the matter continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

