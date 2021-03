press release

Mount Road detectives have confirmed that Mr John Doch was found on Monday morning, 08 March 2021 at the Daku Community Hall in Kwazakele. It is alleged that Mr Doch who went missing on 05 June from the NMB stadium where he was at the Covid-19 isolation facility, was at the shelter from August/September 2020.

The community hall was set up for the homeless people during the Covid-19 lockdown levels.

He will be re-united with his family in Graaf Reinet tomorrow.