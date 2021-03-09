Gambia/Angola: Coach Saintfiet Releases Provisional Squad for Angola, DR Congo Afcon Clashes

Scorpions Coach Tom Saintfiet has called a provisional list of 50 players ahead of this month's African Cup of Nations final round of qualifiers at home to Angola and away to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Gambia, currently ranked 157 in the world, is top of the log with seven points, the same number with Gabon.

The Scorpions will head into the crucial encounters at the back of an impressive home win over The Panthers at the end of last year.

The team will go to camp on March 22 ahead of the home match with the Palancas Negras on March 25 with kick-off at 4pm before rounding off their qualifiers with an away match to third place Democratic Republic of Congo (Leopards) in Kinshasa on 29 March 2021.

Victory at home over Angola on match-day five coupled with a win for Gabon against DR Congo will secure us a maiden place in the AFCON finals with a match to spare.

With their destiny in their own hands, the Scorpions need a maximum four points to qualify, irrespective of the outcome of other matches.

The Belgian tactician will trim his squad to a final list of 25 players before the two encounters.

Goalkeepers

Modou Jobe

Sheikh Sibi -Virtus Verona - Italy

Baboucarr Gaye-RW Koblenz - Germany

Salifu Seneghore - Finland

Lamin Sarr -Torns IF - Sweden

Defenders

Pa Modou Jagne

Omar Colley -Sampdoria Italy

Buba Sanneh -AGF Denmark

Noah Sonko -Sundberg FK Ostersund - Sweden

Robin Utseth Bjornholm Jatta -Stjordals Blink IL Norway

Maudo Jarju- Elfsborg Sweden

Ngine Faye Njie -CasaSport Senegal

Sulayman Bojang- Sarpsborg Norway

Moussa Kamara -Balzan FC Malta

Sheriff Sinyan- Molde FK Norway

Alieu Jatta- Al Nomoon Egype

James Gomez- AC Horsen Denmark

Ismaila Jome -USA

Midfielders

19 Sulayman Marreh -AA Gent Belgium

Mohammed Mbye -FC Trollhattan Sweden

Dawda Ngum -Bronshoj BK Denmark

Ebrima Sohna

Sainey Njie- Dunajska Streda Slovakia

Alasana Manneh -Gornik Zabrze Poland

Ebrima Darboe -AS Roma Italy

Alfusainey Jatta- RK RFS Latvia

Matarr Ceesay

Yusupha Bobb-Livorno Italy

Abubakr Barry -Hap Kfar Shalem Israel

Saikou Touray -Kiryat Shmona Israel

Wingers

Musa Barrow -FC Bologna Italy

Modou Barrow- Jeonbuk Motors South Korea

Ebrima Colley -Hellas Verona Italy

Buba Jobe -Mjallby Sweden

Ablie Jallow -RFC Seraing Belgium

Abdoulie Sanyang- Beerschot Belgium

Lamin Jallow- Vicenza Italy

Kalifa Manneh -Catania Italy

Musa Juwara -FC Bologna Italy

Adama Jammeh- Etoile du Sahel Tunisia

Aboubakary Kante -CF Fuenlabrada Spain

Alieu Fadara -Pohroni Slovakia

Striker

Assan Ceesay FC Zurich- Switzerland

Muhammad Badamosi -KV Kortrijk Belgium

Steve Trawally Ajman-UAE

Nuha Marong Granada Spain

Dembo Darboe Shakhtyor Soligorsk Belarus

Alassana Jatta -Viborg FF Denmark

Alieu Sowe -FK Rostov, Russia

Momodou Bojang- Brikama United, The Gambia