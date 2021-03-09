Gambia/Angola: Coach Saintfiet Releases Provisional Squad for Angola, DR Congo Afcon Clashes

Scorpions Coach Tom Saintfiet has called a provisional list of 50 players ahead of this month's African Cup of Nations final round of qualifiers at home to Angola and away to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Gambia, currently ranked 157 in the world, is top of the log with seven points, the same number with Gabon.
The Scorpions will head into the crucial encounters at the back of an impressive home win over The Panthers at the end of last year.
The team will go to camp on March 22 ahead of the home match with the Palancas Negras on March 25 with kick-off at 4pm before rounding off their qualifiers with an away match to third place Democratic Republic of Congo (Leopards) in Kinshasa on 29 March 2021.
Victory at home over Angola on match-day five coupled with a win for Gabon against DR Congo will secure us a maiden place in the AFCON finals with a match to spare.
With their destiny in their own hands, the Scorpions need a maximum four points to qualify, irrespective of the outcome of other matches.
The Belgian tactician will trim his squad to a final list of 25 players before the two encounters.
Goalkeepers
Modou Jobe
Sheikh Sibi -Virtus Verona - Italy
Baboucarr Gaye-RW Koblenz - Germany
Salifu Seneghore - Finland
Lamin Sarr -Torns IF - Sweden
Defenders
Pa Modou Jagne
Omar Colley -Sampdoria Italy
Buba Sanneh -AGF Denmark
Noah Sonko -Sundberg FK Ostersund - Sweden
Robin Utseth Bjornholm Jatta -Stjordals Blink IL Norway
Maudo Jarju- Elfsborg Sweden
Ngine Faye Njie -CasaSport Senegal
Sulayman Bojang- Sarpsborg Norway
Moussa Kamara -Balzan FC Malta
Sheriff Sinyan- Molde FK Norway
Alieu Jatta- Al Nomoon Egype
James Gomez- AC Horsen Denmark
Ismaila Jome -USA
Midfielders
19 Sulayman Marreh -AA Gent Belgium
Mohammed Mbye -FC Trollhattan Sweden
Dawda Ngum -Bronshoj BK Denmark
Ebrima Sohna
Sainey Njie- Dunajska Streda Slovakia
Alasana Manneh -Gornik Zabrze Poland
Ebrima Darboe -AS Roma Italy
Alfusainey Jatta- RK RFS Latvia
Matarr Ceesay
Yusupha Bobb-Livorno Italy
Abubakr Barry -Hap Kfar Shalem Israel
Saikou Touray -Kiryat Shmona Israel
Wingers
Musa Barrow -FC Bologna Italy
Modou Barrow- Jeonbuk Motors South Korea
Ebrima Colley -Hellas Verona Italy
Buba Jobe -Mjallby Sweden
Ablie Jallow -RFC Seraing Belgium
Abdoulie Sanyang- Beerschot Belgium
Lamin Jallow- Vicenza Italy
Kalifa Manneh -Catania Italy
Musa Juwara -FC Bologna Italy
Adama Jammeh- Etoile du Sahel Tunisia
Aboubakary Kante -CF Fuenlabrada Spain
Alieu Fadara -Pohroni Slovakia
Striker
Assan Ceesay FC Zurich- Switzerland
Muhammad Badamosi -KV Kortrijk Belgium
Steve Trawally Ajman-UAE
Nuha Marong Granada Spain
Dembo Darboe Shakhtyor Soligorsk Belarus
Alassana Jatta -Viborg FF Denmark
Alieu Sowe -FK Rostov, Russia
Momodou Bojang- Brikama United, The Gambia