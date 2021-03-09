Gambia: 2005 Migrants Massacre Victims Seek Justice

The sole survivor of the 2005 West African migrants' massacre, Mr. Martin Kyere together with Kehinde Enagameh, a brother to one Paul Enagameh, a victim of the 2005 massacre have called for justice for the unlawful killings of their brothers.

Speaking at a press briefing organised by The Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations and the Jammeh to Justice Campaign, Mr. Enagameh said as a brother, the only thing that he could do for his brother right now is to ensure that he gets justice so that his family back home can have a closure.

Paul, he said was a very close brother to him and to every member of the family, adding that it's not been easy for his family since his death. For them to have a healing and be able to overcome what happened, he said there must be justice because without justice there won't be any reconciliation.

He emphasised the need for the government of The Gambia to compensate the families and victims because some of the migrants were the breadwinners of their families. "Families should be put in the place where they can now adjust to normal life," he said.

He appealed to the Nigerian government to get involved in the matter so they can get the justice they want.

For his part, Martin Kyere, survivor of the 2005 West African migrants massacre, said what happened in The Gambia in 2005 cannot be explained for someone to understand. He narrated in brief how the migrants were killed and how he managed to escape death.

The fate of the victims and future Gambia, he added depends on the recommendations of the TRRC, noting that they want to see perpetrators brought before the court of law so that justice can be served.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must respect the rights of people and we must deal with bad ones among us so that we can have a very good and comfortable place to live."

He further said that they want to see TRRC giving recommendations that can bring unity and bring a solid Gambia so people can see Gambia as a country that has respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Sheriff Kijera, chairman, Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations, commended both the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for their efforts, calling on the governments of the massacred migrants to be part of the fight against injustice.

Emmanuel Joof, chairman, National Human Rights Commission, said they are awaiting the recommendations of the TRRC and that they are going to make sure that impunity does not reign in The Gambia. He assured that they will take a prominent position in the process to make sure that justice is done in the country. "Gambians have been victims; we have the Ghanaians who are victims and the Nigerians among others. We cannot allow impunity to reign in our country," he said.