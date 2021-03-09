Gambia: 'Let's Shun Tribalism and Politics of Insult'

Hamat N.K. Bah, the newly re-elected leader of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP) has called on people to stay away from tribalism and politics of insult in the country, adding that people should embrace a national unity government after December 4th election.

Hamat Bah made this statement last Saturday, during the 3rd Congress of the NRP held at N'gain Sanjal village, in Sabach Sanjal District, North Bank Region.

Bah told supporters that NRP will stand firm in promoting democracy and good governance in this country, "and I believe that this is what Adama Barrow's government is doing," he said, adding that working with Adama Barrow will return a big value for the Gambian people.

"The NRP, for supporting Adama Barrow is unshakable, and we strongly believe that we can work with NPP in those principles. Therefore, I call on all the supporters of the NRP throughout the country to remain firm and solid behind the candidate of Adama Barrow come 4 December 2021.

"But in doing so, we must respect all players in the field, no opposition candidate or opposition supporter will be deprived of his right and responsibilities. We will defend democracy wherever we are," NRP leader said.

Bah has also disclosed that his party has initiated a programme by May - that all their women groups and youths, will be given a loan with no interest under the party to start small businesses.

He said leaders should be elected freely and fairly, and in doing that, no politician should be deprived of practicing his or her constitutional right in making sure there is peace in the destiny of this country.