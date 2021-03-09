Tanzania: Zanzibar's First Vice President Recounts How He Helped His Predecessor

9 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Zanzibar — Zanzibar's First Vice President is advocating the creation of strong institutions as the best way to uniting Zanzibaris - and reveals for the first time how he personally helped Seif Sharif Hamad out of unconstitutional counts in a court of law.

Mr Othman Masoud Othman told The Citizen in an interview on Sunday that during his days as Deputy Attorney General (DAG) of Zanzibar, the late Hamad was facing a case related to defying an order of one of the Regional Commissioners.

The late Hamad was accused of defying an order from the regional commissioner that barred him from entering his area of jurisdiction and conducting political activities.

Speaking during an interview with Mwananchi Digital at his home in Unguja, Mr Othman said after strong foundations built by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and Mr Hamad now paved the way for building efficient institutions as well as flexible and competitive policies.

"The government institutions need to be streamlined in order to meet demands of developing the economy and attracting more investments," he said.

He said Zanzibar had political patronage that denied formulation of strong institutions after revolutions, instead people invested in strengthening political parties.

