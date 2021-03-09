East Africa: Total Boss Speaks Out On East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Queries

The French oil giant Total SA chief executive, Mr Patrick Pouyanne, has acknowledged that the company's oil projects in Uganda "represent significant social and environmental stakes" but said they are mindful of the fears and are "taking them into consideration."

Mr Pouyanne said they are mobilising substantial resources to ensure the oil projects are carried out in an exemplary manner and to create value for the people in both countries.

"In view of the questions raised by stakeholders, the commitment of Total is to answer to all questions and to ensure complete transparency on the studies conducted by Total and independent third parties and the actions taken as a result," Mr Pouyanne said in a statement from the company's headquarters in Paris yesterday.

Total SA, the parent company of Total E&P, the lead developer of East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), made public the studies, including independent third-party reviews and social and environmental action plans of its Tilenga oil project in Nwoya and Buliisa districts.

"These projects are undertaken in a sensitive environmental context and require the implementation of land acquisition programmes with a specific attention to respecting the rights of the communities concerned," the company said in the statement.

"Several independent reviews have been conducted by third-party organisations to ensure that the projects are implemented in compliance with social and environmental best practices. These reviews also allow assessment of the effectiveness of the actions undertaken, to identify areas of improvement and have resulted in related action plans," the company added.