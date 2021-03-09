Tanzania: UBA Bank Launches Mobile App

9 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The United Bank for Africa (UBA Bank) has on Tuesday March 9 announced the launch of its new Mobile App with fragmented digital customer touchpoint which includes web, mobile, USSD and chat.

According to insiders, the App is more than a banking experience as it brings together the best of financial management, payments and lifestyle services as it seeks to promote digital banking platform in the country.

Speaking today at the launch of the UBA Mobile App, UBA Bank Tanzania Head Digital Banking Asupya Bussi said that the UBA Mobile App is targeted for at UBA account holders and prospective customers who can also download the App and onboard in a seamless way in order to get the New App experience.

'This App has a sleek and trendy user interface that lets users build in their own image with a range of preferences designed to make life simpler', said Busi.

Bussi added: This App has a distinctive user interface and with the latest design and usability trends that will eventually give differentiated experience for key segments like the youth. It also has increased features and innovation delivery delight for customers with better speed to market enhancements.

Also at the launch was UBA Bank Tanzania Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Brendansia Kileo who said that the new UBA Mobile App was developed to further enhance ease of banking, reduce cost of Banking both for the bank and its customers and develop lasting customer relationships through superior customer experience.

Read the original article on Citizen.

