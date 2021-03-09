Tanzania Gears Up to Test SGR Power System

9 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Emmanuel Onyango

The Tanzania Railways Corporation plans to start testing the standard gauge railway electricity systems over three months, run by four sub-stations along the completed 300 kilometres stretch between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro.

The four sub-stations are 50km apart, with 19 transformers, and the test will be done in two main stages -- the unit test and the component test.

This will ensure that the whole system is well installed and connected to the national grid whose electricity is supplied by three main sources of power: steam, gas and hydroelectricity generation.

Initially, the SGR testing was to be completed by end of April, after which grand testing of the locomotives was to be carried out from May.

However, this had to be postponed to allow the main contractor to complete sensitive and delicate works on overhead bridges along the 14km stretch between Dar es Salaam and Pugu stations.

Speaking to The EastAfrican in Dar es Salaam recently, SGR project manager Machibya Masanja said that once the construction of overhead structures is complete, preparations for grand testing would take place for three months, prior to the official inauguration of goods and passenger service towards the end of the year.

"Contractors ought to be careful as the railway line crosses four main roads, so they have to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion or blockade at junction points at Nyerere Road, Kigogo, Kilwa Road, and Nelson Mandela road junctions at Buguruni," said Mr Masanja.

These roads stretch from Dar es Salaam's central business district to the outskirts.

Recently, Tanzania Electric Supply Company Ltd (Tanesco) said it had dedicated 70MW of electricity to power the first phase of the SGR project set to start operations in the next few months.

Energy Minister Medard Kalemani said that the actual construction of power lines between Dar es Salaam (Kinyerezi) and Morogoro (Kingolwira) was complete and that the 70MW are already available to the Tanzania Railways Corporation.

The government has invested Tsh71.1 billion ($30.7 million) in building the required power infrastructure for the first phase.

Dr Kalemani said the locomotives being imported have inbuilt power-saving systems that keep them charged for almost one hour.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.