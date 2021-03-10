Tunisia - Court Jails Ousted President's Brother-in-Law

Pixabay
(file image)
9 March 2021
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of the former President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, has been handed a 10-year jail term for corruption, according to state media.

A Tunisian court has sentenced Belhassen Trabelsi to 10 years in jail, state run news agency TAP reported on Tuesday.

Trabelsi is the brother-in-law of ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

Charges against Trabelsi

Trabelsi and another man, Sami Fehri -- the owner of El Hiwar TV -- were sentenced for using state television resources for the benefit of a private company.

They were alleged to have been involved in transferring advertising revenues. Fehri was sentenced to eight years.

The court jointly fined the two men 40 million dinars ($14.51 million/€12.2 million).

The proceedings, known as the "Cactus Prod case" after a television group created by Fehri, involves the two suspects as well as the former minister adviser to the deposed president and four former television executives.

A court spokesman said there would be no further trials.

Extradition request to France

Trabelsi is currently in France, and Tunisian authorities have said they have presented all the necessary documents relating to his extradition request.

Among the documents sent to the French authorities are the judicial guarantees to prevent any "inhumane treatment."

A French appeals court in the town of Aix-en-Provence had issued an opinion against the extradition. It refers to a "real risk of inhumane and degrading treatment and lack of controls in case of ill-treatment in detention."

Ben Ali, who governed the country for 23 years and died in exile in 2019, was the first autocratic leader brought down by the uprisings that swept the region. Tunisia has been the only Arab Spring country to make a peaceful transition to democracy.

(Reuters, TAP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.