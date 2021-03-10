Nigeria: UK to Return Ibori's £4.2m Loot to Nigeria

The British government is set to return to Nigeria the sum of £4.2million being part of the stolen funds recovered so far from friends and family members of former Delta State governor, James Ibori.

The federal government and the United Kingdom yesterday signed the agreement to return the money in Abuja.

The Nigerian government, through the Attorney-general of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the pact with the UK government followed an earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two countries in August 2016.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Catriona Laing, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said this was the first tranche of such planned returns.

Laing said what is currently being returned were retrieved from friends and family members of Ibori.

She noted that Ibori's case was complicated and the United Kingdom authorities were still working on the total actual amount involved in the case.

Laing who spoke at a ceremony for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between both countries in Abuja assured that more of such recoveries from the Ibori case would be returned to Nigeria in due course.

She noted that the return of the assets to Nigeria followed a number of hard-fought legal challenges by third parties which were defeated in the UK court.

She stated: "It is vitally important that this agreement makes strong provision for transparency, monitoring and accountability. It is a guiding principle of both the UK and Nigerian governments that stolen assets should be used for projects that benefit Nigeria's poor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I believe that this agreement demonstrates the UK's commitment to recovering and returning corruptly-obtained assets. It is also another example of the success of the close collaboration between our two countries.

"Money obtained through criminality or corruption is not welcome in the UK. We will ensure the full weight of law enforcement to crack down upon those who look to use, move or hide their proceeds of crime in the UK," she said.

In his remarks, Malami said Nigeria was committed to ensuring the transparent management of all recovered assets.

He added that the stolen asset returned from the UK would support and assist in expediting the construction of three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria.

Malami who signed the agreement for Nigeria recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that returned loots be deployed to complete the second Niger Bridge, the Lagos/Ibadan expressway and the Abuja/Kano expressway projects.

He said the projects are being executed under the supervision of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.