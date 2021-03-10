Nigeria: Back Story of the Day - Having 'One-Third Women in Elective Positions' Is High-End Joke

When democracy returned to Nigeria on the 29th of May, 1999, there was a glint of hope for a new dawn in the struggle for more participation of women in politics.

Sadly only a few women are in the political landscape of the country. According to 2019 statistics by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) so far 62 women have been elected, which is just 4.17 percent of elected officials.

Several women have been intimidated into silence, others simply do not have the finances in spite of the many women support groups and programmes on ground.

While we go on about women in government positions, and even name a few without missing a heartbeat, Nigeria is yet to meet the 30 percent and 35 percent affirmation contained in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and National Gender Policy respectively.

We wait with bated breath for the day a woman will go that far to become an elected female governor or president. It's been proven in countries like New Zealand, Finland and Germany that women's inclusivity in political participation enhance economic growth, policy changes, and peace building to mention a few.

The United Nations Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey told me that Nigerian women are in the minority and that so often their voices are not as loud as those of their menfolk. She says more women need to be in politics and they also need to be equipped with the requisite skills to enable them pass gender sensitive legislations while in politics.

"I think it will change the game of politics itself and the kind of development priorities that are put on the table.

"I hope that the gender and equal opportunity bill and the constitutional review process will guarantee that change is needed on the legislative front, so that more women can be seen in politics in Nigeria going forward," Lamptey said.

The minister of women affairs and social development, Dame Pauline Tallen, attributes the drawbacks of women entering for political contests to cultural and financial challenges Tallen is of the opinion that amending the constitution will help change the situation.

"The National Working Committees should have more women. There is no way one voice out of about 30 or 40 men can make any significant change. We are also appealing, like other African countries, to have a quota where one-third of the elective positions are left exclusively for women to contest amongst themselves. It is done in many African countries and it can be done in Nigeria."

The success recorded by Rwanda since it emerged from a bloody genocide and war is a pointer to what can happen with more women in political offices.