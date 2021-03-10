Kenya: MPs Ratify Kenya-UK Trade Deal, Say It Will Help Revive Economy

Parliament has ratified the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the United Kingdom, paving way for the implementation of the pact.

The UK Parliament passed the same on Thursday last week while their Kenyan counterparts had to wait until the last day as provided in the pact to pass it.

MPs pointed out that the deal is the best way to boost the economy that has been ravaged by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a session that was attended by Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina and Principal Secretary Jonson Weru, the MPs Tuesday said the deal as signed by the executive provides mechanism for addressing all the fears expressed by those opposing it.

Trade Committee Chairman Adan Haji said the deal comes at a time when the country's economy has been negatively affected by the pandemic and, therefore, the government should be lauded for signing the agreement to help in reviving the economy.

Access to UK market

He said Kenya stands to gain from the deal as farmers will have unlimited access to the UK market.

Mr Haji emphasised that if the deal is ratified, UK goods will not flood Kenyan market as alleged by those opposing the trade pact.

"There will be no negative balance of trade if this deal is ratified. This deal is the engine of Kenya's realisation of the industrialisation agenda.

Nyando MP Jared Okelo said the deal will help in the realisation of the Big four agenda and attaining vision 2030 goals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Europe and Africa Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He warned that failure to ratify the deal would mean Kenyan goods will be more expensive in the UK market, hence becoming less competitive as compared to their competitors from Ethiopia and Colombia.

Deal only way out

Mr Okelo said the deal is the only way for the country to get out of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Saku MP Dido Raso, who was the only one who opposed the motion, accused the committee of acting as "salespersons" in the ratification of the report.

Mr Raso said the UK is only interested in the deal because of Brexit and not because they have interest in Kenya.

"The UK is not on this deal because they want it but because of Brexit. What we need to ask ourselves is what is in it for us as a country," Mr Raso said.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said Kenya should not fear getting into the deal as Section 16 and 18 of EPA gives the Trade CS powers to withdraw from the deal and also make rules during its implementation.

He, however, said he will move an amendment to the Treaty Act so that Parliament can be involved from the start of negotiations.